Rubina Dilaik Got Injured During Dance Practice For Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10! Pics Inside

Rubina Dilaik got injured during her dance practice session. She suffered some neck and shoulder injuries while she and Sanam Johar were practicing. She shared a picture of her injury with a caption,” and a few things are not in our control…” on her official Instagram handle.

The reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 is witnessing severe twists and turns as it moves forward. Each and every participant is pushing the boundaries with every passing episode. And when it comes to setting the bar high Rubina Dilaik is one of the most persistent contestants here.

The fans were really worried about her condition. Nonetheless, her performance in the upcoming episodes will be affected by the injuries. Television stars showed their concern about her health and wished her to get well soon. Her co-contestant Nia Sharma commented, “Oopsssssssssssss @rubinadilaik”.

Stars like Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Mr. Faisu, Sriti Jha, Ada Malik, and Gashmeer Mahajani are co-contestants of Rubina at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 which airs on Colors TV and Voot on weekends. All of them wished her to get well soon. Maniesh Paul hosts the show with Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar in the judging panel.

Rubina Dilaik is paired with Sanam Johar and during their recent practice session, a mishap happened with the actress leading her to suffer injuries around her neck and shoulder. The pair have been preparing for some amazing performances with lifts when the accident occurred.

Rubina posted a video of their rehearsals where Sanam was trying to do a lift on her shoulder. But somehow got imbalanced, causing trouble with the lift which led to bruising her neck and shoulder.