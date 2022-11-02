Aishwarya Rai Visits Sidhhivinayak Mandir With Her Daughter Aradhya Bachchan On Her 49th Birthday!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai for the actress’ 49th birthday. Photos of them from the temple have been posted online. This mother-daughter duo offers puja for blessings on special occasions.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked onto the set as twins in a white ethnic outfit. The actress, as usual, looked great in a white salwar suit while holding Aaradhya close to her. She is holding a pooja thali in her hand and smiling at the camera at the temple.

Earlier, In the morning Abhishek Bachchan dedicated an Instagram post to Aishwarya. He surprised fans with rare black-and-white photographs of Aishwarya from the archives. In the photo, she is wearing a simple sari.

Abhishek left a short note with a photo: “Happy birthday, Wifey! Love, light, peace, eternal success. Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s birthday was wished for by several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet and Bipasha Basu.

Aishwarya recently returned to acting alongside Mani Ratnam, who once played her in the film. She recently starred in the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan 1, the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It was released on September 30th.

In Ponniyin Selvan I, Aishwarya is portrayed in the role of Nandini, the Pazhuvoo queen. It also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

In a review of Ponniyin Selvan 1, “Mani Ratnam is grateful to every actor for a great performance. It’s great to see all the actors stand out and do their best, no matter how long they appear. Aishwarya Rai, who plays Nandini, doesn’t say much on the big screen but should be cast because her eyes can express a lot and she does it in a very convincing manner.