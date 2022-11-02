Doraemon & Nobita Voice Artists Meet In Real Life, Fans Adores The Video!

It was a Desi Millennials dream reunion that robot cat voice artists of Doraemon and his goofy friend Nobita had a party recently. Narrator Sonal Kaushal (voice of Doraemon) meets Simaran Kaura (voice of Nobita) on a date and shares a video.

In the video, Sonal speaks like Doraemon and tells Nobita that he won’t get any gadgets today. Simaran plays the whining Nobita perfectly begging Doraemon for gadgets to save him from Gian and Sunyo. Sonal shared the video and wrote, “Tag a friend who teases you like Nobita and helps you like Doraemon.”

The fans were very happy to see them. A User commented, “The crossover we wanted but never knew.” Another commented, “We have millions of unforgettable memories. Thanks a lot”. Some fans asked for a fan meeting. One netizen wrote, “Mom, you two are my childhood. Please, I dream to meet you. Let’s meet in Varanasi. I promise to come with Shizuka and Mehan.”

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series that aired in India on Hungama TV. This is the story of a robot cat who travels to the 22nd century to help the shy, selfish and stupid boy Nobita in his daily life. Follow their adventures as Nobita, Jian and Sunio escape school bullying and become friends with Shizuka.

Watch video;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkNUlYfjj1a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Sonal has been the voice of Doraemon since 2005. About her experience, she told Your Story, “I didn’t expect Doraemon to grow up so big. I was chosen for the role and it was like a picnic.