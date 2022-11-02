Sushmita Wished Niece Happy Birthday Amid Brother’s Divorce News, Shared A Beautiful Picture!!

Nothing is going well between Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa. Due to their divorce, Rajeev and Charu have been in the headlines. At the same time, recently their daughter Gianna has turned one year old. On the occasion of niece’s first birthday, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of her cutie with Gianna and wrote a beautiful note. Amidst the broken relationship between brother and sister-in-law, this post of Sushmita Sen is attracting people’s attention.

Sushmita Sen’s Post

Sharing the picture, Sushmita Sen wrote, ‘Look at that strong and mysterious phoenix! It is born in the Scorpio zodiac for a reason. I hope you always rise and rule. Happy first birthday Gianna. May God bless you always. Thank you for coming into our life.’ With this, Sushmita wrote, ‘Bua ki life.’ In the picture, Sushmita is standing with Gianna in front of the mirror and is seen in a very casual look.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita has also tagged Rajeev and Charu in this post. Responding to which Charu has made red heart comments. Apart from this, fans are also congratulating Gianna by commenting. At the same time, some users are also commenting about the marriage of Rajeev and Charu. Both gave their marriage a second chance on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. At the same time, now both have decided to separate again.

Charu And Rajeev

Let us inform you that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. But after some time the news of their divorce started coming to the fore. A few months back the couple decided to divorce and recently decided to live together for their daughter. At the same time, now both are making shocking revelations about each other.