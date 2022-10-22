Ajay Devgn & Sharad Kelkar Will Be Seen Together Again After Tanhaji Ji? Read Full News!

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar has revealed his upcoming new project and told that he is going to share screen space with Ajay Devgan once again. Having worked together in films like Pride of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Badshaho, he is now looking forward to working with Ajay for the fourth time.

Let us tell you that actor Sharad played the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn’s period drama titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and his portrayal won millions of hearts with sheer finesse. Looking at his work in the last five years, a section of the audience wants to see more of him on the silver screen with Bollywood stars.

Looks like maybe the audience will see Sharad more on the big screen with stars as he recently confirmed another project with Ajay Devgn. Talking to Pinkvilla ahead of the release of his Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, the actor asked if he is speculated to collaborate with Ajay Devgn for Bholaa’s project. To this Kelkar replied that he would not appear in the film. Sharad jokingly said that Ajay did not call me. Although Sharad Kelkar further said that we are planning something, there was such a thing that was to come. But it seems to me that the schedules are not matching. But we are working on this in future. And it seems to me that maybe next year we will work on it.

Talking about the work, the 46-year-old actor is currently all set for the release of Har Har Mahadev. The film is considered one of the biggest Marathi films of all time. On the other hand, Sharad has also teamed up with Prabhas once again for the film Adipurush. Because he will be dubbing for the Hindi version directed by Om Raut. He had earlier lent his voice to the Hindi voice of Prabhas as Bahubali in the Bahubali franchise.