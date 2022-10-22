‘Always Conscious About My Heavy Bottom’: Neha Dhupia Pens A Note On Having Body Image Issues!

Bollywood beauty Neha Dhupia might have featured in a few films, but she always remains in headlines for breaking stereotypes. She is known for her blunt and outspoken nature. In the past, Dhupia has spoken about her facing body image issues after pregnancy. Recently, she featured on the cover of a popular magazine and reignited the same topic with her logical words.

In a long post, Neha talked about not being convinced with her shape during 20s. “I had body image issues when I was younger. It is all super-silly, but I was always conscious about my ‘heavy bottom’. And today, I look back at my 20s and I am like, ‘What was I so worried about?’,” Neha said during her conversation with the magazine.

“One of the most beautiful things about getting older is that you start caring less about what other people think…about their expectations and judgements,” she added.

In another interview, Neha, who is mother to two beautiful kids- Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh talked about balancing her professional and personal life. “It’s very hard. It’s like a seesaw. On one side you have work, shoots, and interviews and on the other side, you think about your kid’s school, when they will wake up, and whether you have put mosquito repellent at night, or given them medicines. So it is like a constant seesaw, whichever side is heavy, gets more importance. It is never a good balance,” she added.

Being a fan of Gal Gadot, the Julie actress said that she takes inspiration from her. “I am a huge Gal Gadot fan and she is Wonder Woman so it doesn’t get bigger than that. I look at her and her three children, and I feel she has the same problems or the same commitment or the same number of responsibilities as we all do. I always say that do not give us the title of ‘Supermom’ and tell us that we can handle things. Take my Google Calendar and tell me what all you can do (laughs).”

For the unversed, Neha Dhupia forayed into acting with Qayamat: City Under Threat. She is currently receiving accolades for her last mini film Good Morning, where she is seen playing a multitasking supermom. Neha was also seen as a pregnant cop in the thriller film A Thursday.