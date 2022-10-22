KRK Questions Ranveer Singh’s Acting; Said This Thing About The Film “Cirkus”

Kamal R Khan aka KRK is always in the news for his outspoken and controversial statements. Apart from his YouTube channel, he is also seen taunting Bollywood stars on social media. Now KRK has given his reaction to Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Cirkus and said that he is 100 per cent sure that Ranveer Singh will not be able to reprise the character like that again. Do you know why he said this?

Let us tell that the story of actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Cirkus is taken from the 1982 film ‘Angoor’. Actor Sanjeev Kapoor played the lead role in this film and now KRK has reacted by tweeting about this.

Film #Angoor was amazing film for audience of 80s. Director #gulzar was at his very best. #SanjivKumar did brilliant acting. So that film was a HIT. And #Cirkus is remake of Angoor. I do believe with 💯 confidence that #RanveerSingh can’t repeat the performance of Sanjiv kumar ji — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 22, 2022

KRK tweeted and wrote, “The film ‘Angoor’ was a great film for the audience of the 80s. Director Gulzar gave his best. Sanjeev Kumar gave a brilliant performance. So that film was a hit and Cirkus is a remake of Angoor. I am sure with 100% confidence that Ranveer Singh cannot replicate Sanjeev Kumar Ji’s performance.”

Talking about the film Cirkus is being directed by Rohit Shetty. Actress Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma etc. are going to be seen in the film along with Ranveer Singh. Cirkus is releasing on the big screen on 23 December 2022. Interestingly, both Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma are going to appear in double roles in this film.

Talking about Ranveer’s work front, he was last seen working on the big screen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, released on 13 May 2022. Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani were seen in the lead roles along with Ranveer in this film. This film was a flop. Talking about the director and writer of this film is Divyang Thakkar.