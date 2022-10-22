Milind Soman’s Wife Ankita Konwar Shares Six Easy Asanas To Deal With Period Cramps; Check Out!

Almost all women face uncomfortable situations at a particular time of every month due to menstruation. Among the many other inconveniences, the most intolerable are pains in the stomach and the waist. It also affects daily work. Month after month this problem goes on.

Many people take a handful of painkillers to get rid of this pain. The side effects of which are serious. Many people refrain from exercising during menstruation. Experts say that if some regular exercise can be done before the onset of menstruation, then it is possible to get rid of this pain.

Only girls have to suffer this. The famous model and actor Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar has shared with her fans on her social media page her simple way to reduce this pain.

Butterfly Pose

Sit on the floor with your knees bent, and bring the feet to the vagina. Bring the feet into the form of two prostrations and hold them with the hands. This time, from the junction of the thighs, keep moving the remaining part like a butterfly wing, from both sides.

Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana

Sit with both legs straight in front. Sit with one leg open to one side of the body. Fold the other leg. The foot should be close to the vagina. This time tilt the body and slowly take both hands to the spread legs. Try touching the toes.

Janu Sirsasana

Sit spread out with one leg stretched forward. Wrap another leg. Bend from the waist and move the body forward. As if your chest rests on your thighs. Try to touch your toes, with your head touching your knees.

Bridge Pose

Lie on the ground with your knees bent. Lift the hips off the ground with weight on the feet and upper body. Put both hands together under the back.

Balasana

Bend your knees and sit on your heels. Move slowly forward from the waist. So that the chest does not go to the thigh. Keeping the forehead on the ground, extend both arms forward.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

After all, take in oxygen through one nostril and exhale carbon dioxide through the other. This whole process has to be done sitting comfortably.