Akhil Akkineni And Zainab Ravadji Hosted A Grand Reception Party After Their Wedding In Hyderabad, Deets Inside

South Superstar Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni’s son Akhil Akkineni married his long-term girlfriend Zainab Ravadji on 6 June 2025. Now, the newlywed couple hosted a grand reception party in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Yash, Kichcha Sudeep, Venkatesh Daggubati, actor Surya, and many other celebrities attended this reception party and were seen enjoying themselves at the event.

Let us tell you that family group photos of Naga Chaitanya and his second wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, are also going viral on social media. Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding reception photos are all over the internet. The groom looks handsome in a white suit, while the newly-wed bride Zainab wore a peach coloured floor-length gown, in which she looked very beautiful.

During this, Akhil and Zainab posed for photos with Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni and the bride’s parents. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are also in one group photo. The actress wore a red coloured saree, in which she looked lovely. In another photo, Telugu star Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their beloved daughter Sitara were also seen. They posed with Akhil and Zainab along with the groom’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala.

Surya Sivakumar and director Venky Atluri also attended the event. Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion and congratulated the newlywed couple. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also seen on this happy occasion. Pictures of Akhil and Zainab’s Sufi night have also surfaced on social media in which Akhil’s name is seen in mehndi on her hand, and she has an engagement ring on her finger.