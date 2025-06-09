‘You Asked For It! Deepika Is A Witcher! Deepika Padukone’s Witcher Look In Atlee’s Upcoming Film Is Creating Havoc

As Deepika Padukone wields a sword and plays a warrior queen in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, an AI-generated photo of her has resurfaced on social media. The picture shared by a fan handle shows her reimagined as a fierce female witcher. The picture was posted online with the caption, ‘You asked for it! Deepika is a witcher!’ This comes just hours after the announcement of Deepika’s casting in Atlee’s next big film with Allu Arjun.

The viral picture shows Deepika Padukone in a leather and iron outfit with a breastplate, giving her a perfect warrior look. With sharp eyes, she has her hair tied loosely, just like Henry Cavill’s character Geralt of Rivia. Though it has nothing to do with the film officially, the announcement clip shows the timing of the AI ​​artwork and the sheer scale of this upcoming project of this excellent actress and talented director.

These clips have fuelled speculations about Deepika’s role in the high-octane science-fiction film. The film is currently titled AA22 x A6. The makers made an announcement in which director Atlee and Deepika are seen discussing the role. Later in the video, the actress is shown in preparation mode and gearing up for the work. She picks up a sword and swings an axe for her action-packed role.

Director of the film, Atlee, praised Deepika in a press note, saying, “It was amazing working with Deepika Padukone ma’am in Jawaan. Her range, power, and grace shine in every frame. She drives the story forward. Now, together with her and Allu Arjun sir, we are creating something that is truly unforgettable, a true filmmaker’s dream.” Sun Pictures said, ‘Working with Deepika Padukone has taken this project to a whole new level. She brings seriousness, star power, and an unmatched presence that will leave a deep impact. With Atlee’s vision, Allu Arjun’s energy, and Deepika’s brilliant talent, we are creating something memorable for audiences around the world.’