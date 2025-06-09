“I Am Proud You Are Showing Strength Battling Senior…” Sana Makbul Hospitalized After Being Critically Ill In Mumbai

‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’ winner Sana Makbul has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. A photo of her has surfaced on the internet, in which she is lying on a hospital bed. Although no official statement has been issued by the actress or her team yet, her close friend Dr. Ashna Kanchwala has posted a photo of the hospital, which states that her condition is critical.

In the pictures shared on social media, Sana Makbul is seen lying on a hospital bed and has a drip in her hand. She is lost in some thoughts. In the caption, her doctor friend wrote, ‘My strongest diva. I am proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience while battling such a serious condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you. And I am always standing with you. Get well soon Sana.’

Let us tell you that Sana Makbul had told in March 2025 that she is suffering from autoimmune hepatitis. In 2020, she came to know about it, which is a liver-related disease. The actress celebrated Eid al-Fitr with great pomp on June 7, and just a day after that, on June 8, her condition worsened so much that she had to be admitted. Bharti Singh revealed in her podcast that she has become a vegetarian due to her health conditions.

Sana Makbul had told, ‘Many people do not know that I am a patient of autoimmune hepatitis. I have liver disease, which was found out in 2020. It has no specific symptoms. In this, the cells of my body attack the organs, and in my case, sometimes Lupus occurs, which affects the kidneys, or there is a problem of arthritis.’ Sana said that she takes steroids, suppressants, and other medicines for her treatment.