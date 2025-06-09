Hania Aamir Spotted With Neeru Bajwa And Diljit Dosnjh In His Upcoming Film ‘Sardarji 3’, Deets Inside

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared BTS photos from the sets of his upcoming Punjabi film ‘Sardarji 3’ on his official social media handle. A lot of stars were seen in the viral picture, and actress Neeru Bajwa was also among them. But fans spotted Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the background. Earlier, reports claimed that Hania might be removed from the film after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Let us tell you that in the Pahalgam attack and 26 tourists were killed, creating tension in India-Pakistan relations. In the first photo, fans saw that Hania Aamir is standing behind Neeru Bajwa. Only her short hair and eyes are visible. Many people also claimed that Diljit was posing with Hania in another photo. In this picture, he is allegedly holding Hania in his arms.

However, the actress’s face is not visible, and thus we can not assure this. Some people even speculated that the T-shirt worn by Diljit has Hania’s face printed on it. However, it has not been confirmed by the makers or the singer yet whether Hania Aamir has been removed from ‘Sardar Ji 3’ or she is still a part of it.

It is known that after the attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, strict action was taken by India against Pakistan, and the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani celebrities were banned in the country. And one of the top stars on this list is Hania. Now, what is the actual reality behind these speculations will be revealed once the film hits the theatres.