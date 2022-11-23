Akshara Singh Leaves Stage In Anger After A Man Misbehaves With Actress At A Live Performance, Watch Video

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has made headlines lately for one reason or another. Sometimes Akshara is in the news because of her upcoming projects and sometimes because of her MMS leaks. Akshara Singh’s new video is currently going viral on the internet.

In the video, Akshara suddenly leaves the stage in a rage in the middle of the event. This video has taken everyone on social media by surprise. Meanwhile, Akshara’s anger in the middle of the event makes the audience very upset.

A viral video of Bhojpuri singer and actress Akshara Singh has surfaced at a public event. Many people come to this event to catch a glimpse of Akshara. Akshara sang on stage with a sweet voice and amazed the fans with her facial expressions. Everyone was shocked to see that someone suddenly came on stage and did something to Akshara.

Akshara was so upset about what this man had done that he stopped in the middle of the performance, handed the microphone to another man and left the stage. The man suddenly jumped onto the stage and started blowing notes on Akshara. This makes Akshara very angry. Akshara’s expression shows that she was deeply hurt by this.

Speaking about the appearance of Bhojpuri Queen Akshara, she was wearing a dark brown jumpsuit. She also has very curly hair. With this dress, Akshara wears large earrings in her ears to make her look even more beautiful. On the other hand, Akshara looks good with light makeup.

At the event, all eyes were on Akshara, but the singer left in a rage, disappointing fans. This video was viewed after getting a lot of likes. At the same time, users leave feedback through comments.

We inform you that even before this, there has been misbehaviour with Akshara Singh during a live performance. Akshara gets angry and leaves the show. That matter was of the Badlapur festival. At the event, while Akshara is performing on stage, some of the audience starts throwing rocks at her. Akshara was furious about this.