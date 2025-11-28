Akshara Singh Sets the Internet Ablaze With Her Stylish Look in New Instagram Video, Deets Inside

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, known for her powerful performances and hit songs, has once again captivated her fans with a new video shared on Instagram. The actress, who enjoys massive popularity in the Bhojpuri industry, is seen in a stunning and stylish western-colored outfit that has been driving fans crazy. In the viral Instagram video, Akshara showcases her glamorous look and charms viewers with her expressive eyes and captivating expressions.

The clip features her grooving to her newly released song “Hamar Tirchi Nazar”, where she displays everything from playful sidelong glances to soft, mesmerizing smiles. She strikes multiple poses in front of the camera, leaving fans impressed with her confidence and style. Sharing the video, Akshara wrote, “Hamari Tirchi Nazar is setting the stage on fire. I really enjoyed watching your reels. Thank you so much to all of you.”

The actress boasts a strong fan following on Instagram, with 6.8 million followers, and her latest video has quickly gained the attention of admirers across the platform. The preview of the song highlights Akshara’s energetic thumkas, graceful moves, and powerful dance performance. The track features catchy background beats that make it impossible not to groove along.

The song has already become a favorite among Bhojpuri music lovers. Akshara Singh remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, consistently delivering songs and performances that resonate with fans. Known for releasing new tracks around every festive season, she continues to dominate the industry with her versatility. She will soon be seen in two upcoming films, Saat Phere Chaar Vachan, Ambe Hai Meri Maa, starring alongside Nirahua. The filming for both projects has been completed, and the trailers are expected to drop soon.