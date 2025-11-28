Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional at Hema Malini’s Bhajan Evening, Recalls Dharmendra as India’s True He-Man

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s passing has left the film fraternity grieving, and among those deeply affected is Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda. Sunita attended a special bhajan evening held at the late actor’s residence on Thursday, organized by his wife Hema Malini, and became emotional as she remembered Dharmendra as India’s true He-Man with an equally big heart.

Speaking about the prayer gathering, Sunita shared that Hema Malini chose to follow a spiritual path to honor her late husband. Sunita said, “Hema ji followed the path of the Bhagavad Gita and bhajans. So, we all listened to bhajans. I couldn’t stop crying in front of Hema ji.” When asked how she was coping with the loss, she said that Dharmendra’s demise had left everyone shaken, “What can I say… it’s a huge loss. He was a great man. I couldn’t stop crying. He was my childhood crush. I respect his family a lot. I am really heartbroken right now.”

Sunita went on to recall a cherished moment with the veteran actor when the two performed together on television and said, “I performed ‘Chhalke Jaam’ with Dharamji on Sony TV. I shared the stage with him… It was very special to me.” Expressing her long-standing admiration for him, she added, “In fact, I married Govinda because I thought he looked like Dharmendra. He’s not that handsome. Dharmendraji was the most handsome man in the industry. He was a true man of the industry and worked until his very end. He was a true desi, big-hearted person.”

Sunita also fondly remembered her last meeting with Dharmendra, which happened just two months ago during Ganesh Chaturthi. She said, “I met him two months ago during Ganpati. I went with my son Yashvardhan. Esha invited me. When Yash was born, I hoped he would have the qualities and looks of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.” She also confirmed that her family has always shared a warm bond with the Deols, “Yash and I are in close contact with Esha. Hema ji also loves us very much.”