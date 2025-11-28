Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Their Baby Girl’s Name Months After Her Birth, Deets Inside

Bollywood’s much-loved couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entered a new phase of their lives earlier this year as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple became parents on July 15, when Kiara delivered their daughter at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. A day later, they confirmed the happy news with an emotional Instagram post, expressing gratitude and requesting privacy as they stepped into parenthood.

Months after their daughter’s birth, Kiara and Sidharth have finally revealed the name of their little princess. Kiara took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “In our prayers, in our arms, our divine blessings, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.” The announcement was accompanied by a sweet photograph showing baby Saraayah’s tiny feet against a soft green background. The post immediately went viral, attracting love from fans and celebrities alike.

Varun Dhawan responded with a series of heart emojis, while designer Manish Malhotra also shared his warm wishes. According to several websites, the name Saraayah originates from the Hebrew name Sarai, which means princess. Sarai was also the original name of Sarah in the Old Testament. The modern variation Saraayah gained popularity around 2007 and is associated with grace, divinity, and feminine strength.

Kiara and Sidharth chose a unique spelling, Saraayah, giving their daughter a name that blends tradition with modern elegance. After welcoming their baby girl in July, Kiara and Sidharth shared a heartfelt message expressing how grateful they felt, “We are so grateful for everyone’s love and well wishes. Our hearts are truly filled. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it to the fullest as a family. It would mean so much to us if this special moment could remain private.”