Dharmendra’s Heartfelt Poem ‘Pind Apne Nu Jaanwa’ From His Final Film Ikkis Leaves Fans Emotional

The makers of ‘Ikkis’ unveiled a moving video that showcased a heartfelt poem penned by Dharmendra, created as a touching tribute to the legendary star. Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and enduring icons, passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving millions across the world grieving the end of an unforgettable era. His legacy, built on sincerity, warmth, and unwavering dedication, continues to inspire generations. Known for working tirelessly until his final days, he completed his last film, Ikkis, with remarkable passion, making the project always deeply meaningful and emotionally powerful for his admirers everywhere for years to come.

Dharmendra’s Heartfelt Ikkis Poem Leaves Fans Emotional

Moments ago, the makers of Ikkis unveiled a poem written and narrated by Dharmendra for his final film. Titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, Pind apne nu jaanwa,” the piece reflects his deep desire to return to his homeland. The poem serves as a moving tribute to his roots, capturing his emotional pull toward the soil that shaped him. Through heartfelt lines and nostalgic imagery, Dharmendra expresses his longing to revisit his ancestral village and reconnect with the memories, values, and love it once offered. It honours his life, legacy, and enduring artistic spirit.

Netizens React to Dharmendra’s Handwritten Poem for Ikkis

As soon as the poem was released, netizens flooded the comment section with emotional reactions, noting that Ikkis now holds even deeper meaning. The heartfelt lyrics resonated widely, especially since Dharmendra was always cherished for staying deeply connected to his roots. One user wrote, “Now this last film of Dharam JI will make us cry more about him and his lovely memories.”

Dharmendra Portrays ‘Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal’ in Ikkis

On the day he passed away, the makers of Ikkis unveiled the veteran actor’s first look from the film. Ikkis, produced by Maddock Films and backed by Dinesh Vijan, is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film features Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, the young officer who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra after being martyred at 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Dharmendra portrayed Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal, the father of the 21-year-old fallen hero, brings emotional depth to the role.

Dharmendra Once Revealed Why He Wanted to Die With His ‘Boots On’

In 1983, Dharmendra’s film Razia Sultan, co-starring Hema Malini, failed at the box office. Many believed the setback would spell the end of his career. That same year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was asked if this marked the close of his professional journey. In response, Dharmendra said he wished to keep working until his final breath. He was quoted as saying: “As an actor, I believe in dying with my boots on. And in that respect, ‘the end’ is certainly nowhere near as far as I can tell you.” Click here to watch the poem.