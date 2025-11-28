Dhanush Revisits ‘Raanjhanaa’ Memories in Varanasi; Mrunal Thakur’s Comment Sparks Fresh Buzz

Actor Dhanush recently took fans down memory lane by sharing a series of photos from his trip to Varanasi, the city where his unforgettable journey as Kundan began in Aanand L. Rai’s hit film Raanjhanaa. His emotional post instantly went viral, especially after actress Mrunal Thakur reacted to it amid ongoing link-up rumors. On Wednesday, Dhanush uploaded several pictures from Varanasi, some of which also featured filmmaker Anand L. Rai, who directed both Raanjhanaa and the newly released Tere Ishq Mein.

In his heartfelt note, Dhanush wrote, “A walk down the memory lane where it all began. Kundan. A character that refuses to let me go even after more than a decade. Kundan’s name still echoes in the narrow lanes of Varanasi when people call out to me, and I still turn around and smile.” He further added how special it felt to revisit the same spots tied to his earlier film, “Walking through those same streets, sitting in front of that same house, sipping tea from that same tea stall, and strolling along the Ganges with the man who gave me Kundan feels like a circle coming full circle. Now it’s Shankar’s time. Tere Ishq Mein… Har Har Mahadev.”

Actress Mrunal Thakur commented on Dhanush’s post, writing, “Dhanush sir… what a beautiful journey! Blockbuster!! Cult!!! Legacy!!” She added a high-five emoji, to which Dhanush replied with a hug emoji and a white heart. Their brief exchange gained attention because of earlier rumors linking the two. Speculation about Dhanush and Mrunal began in August when both were seen together at the premiere of their film Son of Sardaar 2.

Their appearance at the wrap party of Tere Ishq Mein had also fueled gossip. Reports claiming Dhanush recently followed Mrunal’s sisters on Instagram added further buzz, though both actors have maintained strict privacy regarding their personal lives. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions’ latest film Tere Ishq Mein released worldwide on November 28, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.