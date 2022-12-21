‘All I want Is This’: Shruti Hassan Shares Romantic Photos With Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika!

Shruti Haasan, a Bollywood and South Indian film actress, is being questioned about her personal life rather than her work. On social media, the actress frequently posts photos and videos with her boyfriend. Something similar happened this time as well.Shruti Haasan has been dating Shantanu Hazarika for quite some time. This couple frequently shares numerous photos and videos on social media. Something similar happened this time as well.

Shruti made her relationship with Shantanu Hazarika official after concealing it for a long time. Now, the actress has shared a very romantic photo with her boyfriend, with the caption ‘All I want… means I want. Actually, Shruti has been suffering from cold and flu these days. In this situation her boyfriend Shantanu is taking care of her. In the photo These two are seen hugging each other in the photo lying on the bed. Both are seen smiling in this situation.

Who is Shantanu Hazarika ?

Shantanu Hazarika is a doodle artist who has collaborated with many well-known musicians, including Raftaar, Divine, Ritvij, and others. He has his verified account on Instagram having more than 93k followers. He often shares his work on his page which is quite amazing. Shruti and Shantanu have known each other since 2018 and have decided to live together in 2020. Shruti and Shantanu were also in the lockdown together.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is involved in many upcoming large scale projects including Salaar Prabhas, Veera Simha Reddy Balakrishna and Waltair Veerayya Chiranjeevi.