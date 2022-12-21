Anushka Sharma Promotes Puma Brand After A Day She Lashes Out On It, Netizens Call It Cheap Tactics!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently posted a post about PUMA India, in which the actress lambasted the company for sharing her photo without her permission. But later it came to light that it was a fake publicity stunt by Anushka Sharma. Now some pictures of Anushka Sharma are becoming very viral on social media, in which the actress is promoting Puma on the streets. People are now commenting as well as trolling a lot on these pictures of Anushka Sharma.

Actually, PUMA has shared several photos with Anushka Sharma on their website. Anushka Sharma attacked the company by sharing a post on Instagram. She criticised the company for sharing her photos without permission. Anushka wrote, “hey @pumaindia? I am sure you know you should take permission before using my photos. I am not your Ambassador. Please Take it down! “.After this post, there was a rush on social media but just after a day Anushka was seen promoting the brand Puma and clarified that it all was just a publicity stunt.

Now after this People are reacting to it very strongly saying that stop making cheap tactics. This is so old. One user wrote, “what a joke of promotion. Don’t think professional brands will post without promotion. While another wrote, ” Give a chance to An athlete to promote your products puma India”.while many of Anushka’s fans are not happy with promotion tactics.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a white outfit. The actress was seen getting out of a black colored car and seen posing with a Puma cat while standing on the road. Actress Anushka Sharma’s short hairstyle looks very stunning with this outfit. People are commenting a lot on these pictures of the actress. She has shared many pictures in her Instagram story. On the work front, Anushka is shooting for her next film biopic of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.