‘Mahesh Babu Wanted A Non-Working Wife’: Namrata Shirodkar Reveals Why She Quit Acting After Marriage!

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has mesmerized in many films with her innocent and charming looks. In her brief career of 6 years, the talented actress has won millions of hearts. After tying the knot with the south sensation Mahesh Babu in 2005, Shirodkar bid adieu to the acting industry and became a full time homemaker. In a recent interview, she revealed the reason behind quitting acting after marriage.

Opening up on her career, Namrata said that Mahesh was very clear about wanting a ‘non-working wife’. She also added that even if she was in some corporate job, he would’ve expected her to leave it. The Vaastav actress said that it was a conscious decision. Which is why we also took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us,” she added.

Further in the interaction, Namrata also spoke about one condition she put forward to marry the Telugu actor. “I told him that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how to fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment,” she stated.

Calling her marriage with Mahesh “the happiest moment” of her life, the 50-year-old said that her ‘whole world changed’ after Mahesh and her decided to settle down.

For the unversed, Namrata Shirodkar began her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993. She stepped into acting with Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai alongside Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. Namrata appeared last in the 2004 film, Insaaf: The Justice and Gurinder Chadha’s Bride and Prejudice. She exchanged wedding vows with Mahesh in February 2005. The couple are parents to two children – son Gautam Gattamaneni, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.