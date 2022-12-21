Kajol’s In-Laws Didn’t Want Her To Pursue Acting After Marriage With Ajay Devgn

Once Kajol’s in-law’s guidelines had asked her to stop acting after marriage to Ajay Devgn. No longer many know, that after tying the knot with Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s father had denied talking to her for 4 days. But, notwithstanding going via thick and thin, the couple had controlled to be every different’s pillar of power and features grown stronger with time. Together, they’ve two beautiful children, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

In a vintage interview, famous filmmaker, Suneel Darshan, who worked with many Bollywood superstars in the late ’90s and early 2000s, discovered that Kajol’s in-law’s guidelines did now not want her to work after marriage. Suneel stated he got to know about this from Kajol’s mom, Tanuja when she invited him to her house. He introduced how Shilpa Shetty needed to replace Kajol within the film, Jaanwar, as she sponsored out on the remaining minute due to family problems. He said:

“Kajol was imagined to do the role that sooner or later went to Shilpa Shetty inside the movie Jaanwar. She was locked for it, to be honest, verbally locked. However, we got to realize later. In the future, Tanuja ji invited me to her house and broke the news. She said, ‘you know, she’s getting married, and that they don’t want her to pursue a career’. I said no problem, it had been a delight, they have been very fine to me.”

Kajol had tied the knot at the peak of her profession, and her choice become criticised with the aid of many. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol had called her decision to get married the satisfactory choice of her lifestyle. The actress had said that she were operating for nine years and marriage was important for her to guide a relaxed existence. In her words:

“It turned into the proper aspect for me to do at that point of time. I had been already working for around eight and half nine years. So, I was ready to relax on my work’s front and form of taking it easier.”

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in the movie Salaam Venky. And, Ajay Devgn stays one of Bollywood’s most prolific and successful stars and is most lately regarded inside the hit mystery movie Drishyam 2.