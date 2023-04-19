Honey Singh Brokes Up With Tina Thadani Days After ‘Holding Hands’ Of Nusrat Bharucha At Concert!

Yo Yo Honey Singh, a Bollywood and Punjabi rapper, is once again in news about his personal life. For several months, the rapper’s name has been associated with model and actress Tina Thadani. Recently, there are headlines that this couple has broken up.

Honey Singh- Tina Thadani Broke Up

According to media sources, Honey Singh and Tina had a one-year relationship that is now over. According to reports, both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only that, but both have deleted each other’s social media photos. Tina was last spotted on the rapper’s Instagram on October 6, 2022. This is a post about a song.

Honey and Tina first met in April of last year. Both of them were in a relationship for roughly a year. ‘Both are pretty different in life,’ according to sources. Honey chose to divorce his childhood wife in a mature manner because they were not getting along. Tina met Honey Singh when he was absolutely unattached. Honey Singh felt him pleasant and good during their first meeting.





Honey Singh Talked about Tina Thadani

Honey Singh previously told Bollywood Hungama that he met Tina for the first time in Dubai, but they were both with their respective pals at the time, so there wasn’t much chat. ‘After this, I saw Tina on the set and I felt like something was different, like she was mine,’ Honey Singh explained. That’s why I had to make a lot of papad to befriend him, and my efforts ultimately paid off when he said yes.

Honey Singh Spotted with Nusrat Bharucha

Meanwhile, Honey sparked relationship rumors after he was caught holding hands with Nushrat Barucha at a recent concert. The actress also blushed when she was snapped by paparazzi. Many users questioned on their relationship seeing them together.