This Is How Dipika Kakkar Removes Evil Eyes From Husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Cute Pictures Went Viral!

Many TV stars neither saw at their religion, age, or background until they fall in love, giving their fans a couple goals. Among them are Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika broke religious boundaries by marrying a year younger Shoaib in 2018 and has since become one of the most loved and inspiring couples on screen. These two did not miss a single opportunity to pour love on each other. Recently, Dipika was caught taking off evil eyes from her husband.

Dipika Kakkar Taking Evil eyes off from Husband Shoaib

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim continue to share their love chemistry on social media. In addition to being an actor, he is also a famous video blogger. Shoaib recently shared a video of Dipika taking away eyes off from her husband. It can be seen in Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog video that Dipika Kakkar applying kajal behind her husband’s both ear and blowing his eyes.

Dipika-Shoaib Bought new flats before baby arrival





Shoaib Ibrahim later said that this was his last mortgage on his current home as he bought a 2 bedroom apartment next door and his current residence will be merged with the new one to get a 5 bedroom apartment. Before Bayram, it was impossible to do home improvement. The two of them went shopping to buy a new house.

Dipika Kakkar is pregnant after 5 years

let us tell you that, A little guest will visit Deepika and Shoaib’s house very soon as Dipika is expecting her first child after five years of marriage. The actress keeps sharing information about her pregnancy with her fans through vlogs.