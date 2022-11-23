Tina Datta’s Mother & Shalin Bhanot’s Father React As Sumbul’s Father Refers To Tina As “Kamini”

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 often draws a lot of attention as presenter Salman Khan reprimands contestants for their improper conduct during the week.

Shukravaar Salman criticized Sumbul Touqeer for her “obsessive” treatment of Shalin Bhanot in the most recent episode. Sumbul had the opportunity to speak with her father, Touqeer Khan when she was summoned to the confessional in the next episode. In the course of their chat, Sumbul’s father made derogatory remarks about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and lashed out at them for their motives.

The Parental Conflict

The conflict between Bigg Boss 16 contestants has now devolved into an off-screen conflict between their parents. Bigg Boss 16 recently featured Sumbul’s father for the third time in six weeks, this time via an audio conversation in which he talked to her and pleaded with her to “show Shalin and Tina their value.”

Shalin Bhanot’s father and Tina Datta’s mother didn’t like what Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father said when he talked to her and told her to show them the “aukaat” (value) of her fellow contestants.

Shalin’s father responded to Sumbul’s father’s audio discussion with her by saying, “Is this the language used on public television?” Making derogatory comments about other participants on national television without cause is cheap! Even more astonishing is the fact that they left these insults and remarks intact and displayed. Sumbul is an adult. Thus, either you shouldn’t have put her on the program, or if you did, they should offer no outside advice following the format.

Former contestants’ reactions

The Bigg Boss 15 star, Vishal Kotian, expressed his thoughts on the matter and questioned the program for allowing Sumbul’s father to speak to her more than once. On Monday, he tweeted:

Kaun kehta hai #BiggBoss16 mein wildcard nahi aaye.#SumbulTouqueerKhan ke papa is already like a wildcard.

N Mr.Touqeer national television par usse yeh bolna ke #ShalinBhanot #TinaDutta ki aukad dikhao yeh kahan ki seekh hai.Rather pls tell her smoking is injurious.@BiggBoss — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) November 21, 2022

A video showing Tina Datta’s mother, Madhumita Datta, berating Sumbul’s father for using harsh language toward Tina on national television was posted today on Tina Datta’s Instagram account. In the video, Tina’s mother says that, like the parents of the other contestants, she couldn’t say anything on TV. Therefore, she appeared on social media to criticize Sumbul’s father.