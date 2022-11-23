Shweta Bachchan Shares Agastya’s Childhood Pic On His Birthday; Says, “You Make Me Smile Extra Wide”

On Wednesday, Shweta Bachchan shared a love-filled birthday wish for her son. She shared a childhood photo of Agastya Nanda. She penned a beautiful message for Agastya.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday son (heart emoji) nobody quite sees the world the way you do. A little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy Birthday Agloo.”

Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda Naveli commented on heart emojis in the comments section. Their uncle Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Agloo” with a heart emoji next to it. Chunkey Pandey wrote, “Happy Happy Happy birthday.” Abhishek shared a childhood photo of Agastya to wish him a happy birthday.

Sandeep Khosla and Kunal Kapoor wrote birthday wishes for Agastya in the comments section. “Happy birthday to the cutest boy Aggie wish you the best always,” Maheep Kapoor commented.

With Zoya’s film The Archies, Agastya is ready to make his acting debut. It is set in the 1960s. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will make their debut as actors with the premiere set on Netflix.

The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby as well as Graphic India. It is the Indian adaptation of the famous comic The Archies. The film stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Agastya’s mother Shweta can be seen on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast. It is called What the Hell Navya. Shweta’s mother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is on the podcast too. Shweta has worked as a model, columnist, writer as well as a businesswoman.