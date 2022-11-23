Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up On Why He Rejects South Indian Films, Check Out Reason!

Pankaj Tripathi said he is not looking for work in Hollywood or the South Indian film industry in a language other than Hindi. Speaking at the Indian International Film Festival in Goa, Pankaj said that if someone wrote a character for him in Hindi, he would be ready to work in any language.

When asked about working in Hollywood or the southern film industry, Pankaj said, “Language is not a barrier for me, but I prefer Hindi films. This is because I feel comfortable with them (I understand the language better, I understand emotions and nuances). better)) Hindi, main language uss ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnao ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon.

He said, “Forget Hollywood, I also got offers from Telugu and Malayalam films but I rejected because I feel I won’t be able to do justice to the film”. He also made a cameo appearance in the film Extracting Chris Hemsworth.

He continues,“I don’t think I can put my feelings into words. I am also open to working on a film in any language if someone can write a Hindi character for me.”

Pankaj Tripathi recently starred in Srijit Mukherjee’s Sherdil: The Saga of Pilibhit, which hit theaters earlier this year. Also included in Pankaj is Akshay Kumar’s “Oh My God!” 2 under construction.

Pankaj will also appear in the third season of his popular web series Mirzapur, which will air on Prime Video. The third part of the popular comedy franchise Fukrey has also been released, starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Ali Fazal.