‘Had To Slog’: Karisma Kapoor Feels Actors Are Easily Recognized Now Through Social Media; Read Story!

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor retured to acting after three years. She returned with her second web series Brown. In the dark drama, she will be playing a Kolkata police officer. the officer rescues an alcoholic named Rita Brown. She made her film debut as a teenager. But she quit acting in the mid-2000s to raise her children Samiera and Kiaan. The actress recently spoke about how difficult it was to establish her career as well as get noticed during her time.

In an interview, she struggled to talk about her favorite character. She could not choose. Karisma considered each of her films as a stepping stone in her career. With the romance Prem Qaidi in 1991, she debuted at the age of 17.

She said that actors are so easily recognized on Instagram and social media. Karisma added that they had to slog it out to get noticed. Every movie, be it a hit, a blockbuster, a flop, or meaningful cinema, everything contributed to her career.

She said that she enjoyed doing all her David Dhawan movies as much as she enjoyed working with Yash Chopra as well as Shyam Benegal. It was a different time. For her, each movie was special.

We know that Karisma’s parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, are both actors. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is an actress too. Both Karisma and Kareena are active on Instagram. They share glimpses of their daily lives with fans. They share updates on the extended Kapoor family as well as their famous Sunday lunch.