‘Turn Blind In…’: Kriti Sanon Talks About Her Personal Life!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has become a well-known artiste of the film industry in a short span of time. She is one of the most sought after actresses of today’s times. Besides her movies, Sanon often grab headlines for her love life. In a recent interview with BBC, she talked about the same.

Opening up on her past relationships, Kriti said that she becomes blind in love. She stated, ‘There’s probably non one in my life at present because may be I am really busy with my professional commitments or I have not met the right person. But I am not unavailable for falling in love. Although it is not that I have not had a love life, I have also had a love life in the past. It is probably my time to do a lot of work and the right person is not around me or I have not found him.’

Furthermore, Kriti quoted, ‘I feel that I become a little blind in love. I start trusting a person a lot more than required. Although now I will be a little cautious and know better. I will not trust anything and everything too soon. According to me, no relationship works without trust and someone has said that love is blind.’

Let us tell you that in the recent past, Kriti’s name was linked to her Adipurush co-star and south cinema’s superstar Prabhas. However, Kriti has already termed the news of her relationship with Prabhas as mere rumours. Before Prabhas, Kriti was in an alleged relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Workwise, Kriti Sanon was last seen in ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will appear next in magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ and action-thriller ‘Ganapath’.