‘Product Of Patriarchy’: Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad Feels ‘Bothered’ By Attention Given To Her Private Life!

Singer, and actor Saba Azad recently admitted her worth which is often associated with her personal life. Currently, she is dating actor Hrithik Roshan. She is often seen making news about their personal life. Calling it a ‘product of patriarchy,’ she said it bothered her.

On the other hand, Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. They separated in 2014. The duo Hrithik and Saba were first papped when they went on a dinner date in February last year.

In May 2022, they went public with their relationship at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. After that, they are often seen commenting on each other’s posts. They attend family vacations as well as parties too.

Let us tell you that Saba was recently asked on the occasion of Women’s Day whether she resents when her value is linked to her personal life rather than her work. She said that it bothers her a lot. For a long, women have been seen as a means to facilitate the men in their lives. That is a universal phenomenon.

Saba called it a product of patriarchy. But she thinks it is changing now. Women are in every field. They are succeeding equally as men. However, she added that women are still fighting for equal pay, safety, health, and so much more.

On the professional front, Saba will act in Rocket Boys 2. She is a part of the film Songs of Paradise with Soni Razdan. On the other hand, Hrithik will act in Siddharth Anand’s next, Fighter. It stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor too.