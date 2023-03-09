According to rumors circulating on social media, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad plan to tie the knot at the end of 2023.

After the much-talked-about wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, it seems that Bollywood is gearing up for another big celebration in 2023. Rumors are rife that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are planning to tie the knot in November 2023. The news of their engagement and impending nuptials has been making rounds for a while now.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: The Lovebirds

We believe, the couple is cohabitating and has chosen a luxurious property on Juhu Versova Link Road for their new home. There the interiors are currently being done up. Moreover, Saba Azad has allegedly become close to the Roshan family.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s love story began on Twitter, where they connected and met for dinner. From there, their friendship quickly turned into a romantic relationship. Interestingly, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik’s ex-wife, is also close friends with Saba Azad, as evidenced by their outings with Arslan Goni. The group together celebrated Saba’s new venture in Goa.

The Roshan Family and Saba

Recently, Saba Azad performed at Lollapalooza India, where the entire Roshan family showed their support. Besides, Saba Azad is an established actor in the Indie film industry. She worked in several acclaimed productions, including the popular series “Rocket Boys,” which explored the lives of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha. Notably, these details got shared by KRK on his Twitter handle.

Although Hrithik Roshan is happy with his relationship, Saba Azad is currently reticent on the topic, and both have faced significant backlash online. Azad expresses discomfort with the constant scrutiny surrounding their personal lives. She is further stating that she prefers to keep things private. Recently, Roshan was enjoying his annual vacation with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, towards the end of 2022.

Whether Roshan will comment on their relationship or the trolling they have endured remains to be seen. He is occupied with his preparations for “Fighter,” which is scheduled for release in December 2024.

Rumors have been circulating on social media that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad plan to tie the knot at the end of 2023. There is no confirmation on the news from the couple. However, reports of their engagement and living together are doing the rounds for some time. Saba Azad, an established actor in the Indie film industry, has also become close to the Roshan family. Only time will tell if these rumors hold any truth, but fans of the stars are undoubtedly excited about the prospect of another big fat Bollywood wedding in 2023.