Uorfi Javed Comes Under Police Interrogation As She Roams In Revealing Dress In Dubai; Deets Inside!

It is not new that Uorfi Javed goes out on the streets wearing colorful clothes. She was trolled for this too. However, Uorfi does not mind this. But a recent act of Uorfi has overshadowed her in Dubai. She has again invited trouble for wearing revealing clothes. After this, her complaint has been lodged with the police.

Let us tell you that Uorfi is in Dubai for the past several days. She went there in connection with the shooting of her up-and-coming projects. She has not desisted from her antics there too. She wore a revealing dress in Dubai. She has come under the Dubai government’s target. She shot a video for her Instagram in Dubai. She wore a self-made outfit. The people of Dubai found Uorfi’s outfit quite revealing.

She shot her video in an open place. It is not allowed to shoot wearing revealing clothes at that place according to the rules of Dubai. Now the police have questioned Uorfi about this. It is being said that Dubai Police can postpone Uorfi’s ticket to come to India. She is often involved in controversies regarding her clothes.

Let us tell you that Uorfi Javed’s health had also deteriorated on the previous day. She had to go to the hospital. She is suffering from a throat infection. It has been heard that due to bold clothes, Urfi has received rape as well as death threats. But she lives in an outspoken as well as bold manner. She does not care about the trolls.