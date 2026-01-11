Aman Gupta Reveals The Real Reason Behind Resigning From The Post of CMO of boAT, Deets Inside

Shark Tank India Season 5 has officially begun, and the popular business reality show is already making headlines for more than just startup pitches. In a recent episode, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Anupam Mittal raised questions about the resignation of boAt’s co-founder, Aman Gupta. The moment instantly grabbed viewers’ attention, sparking curiosity across social media. Now, Aman Gupta himself has broken his silence and revealed the real reason behind his decision.

Aman Gupta’s Resignation Creates Buzz

Aman Gupta, one of the most recognizable faces of Shark Tank India, recently stepped down from his role as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt. While many assumed the move was sudden or linked to internal issues, Aman has clarified that the decision was completely planned and strategic. In an interview with one of the media houses, Aman explained that his resignation was aimed at strengthening the company’s long-term growth by bringing in a more professional management structure.

Putting all speculation to rest, Aman Gupta stated that his exit from the CMO position was not abrupt. According to him, these changes had been in the pipeline for a long time. In fact, boAt appointed an external CEO nearly three years ago as part of this transition. Aman revealed that Gaurav Nair, who earlier joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), has now taken over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He currently leads the company’s operations and reports directly to the board.

Explaining the thought process behind the move, Aman shared that the founders believe boAt has reached a stage where professional leadership can efficiently drive the company forward. “We feel that the time has come to hand it over to professional management. I felt that the company could now be run professionally better without me,” Aman said. He further emphasized that Gaurav Nair is now the boss of the company and is responsible for its day-to-day functioning.

While Aman has stepped down from an operational role, he has not completely exited the company. He confirmed that he continues to be a board member. Along with co-founder Sameer Mehta, Aman still owns more than 40 percent of boAt’s shares, ensuring that the founders remain deeply invested in the brand’s future.