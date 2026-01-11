Neelam Giri Reacts to Fallout With Tanya Mittal After Bigg Boss, Calls Unfollowing On Instagram ‘Childish Act’

Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up, but the controversies surrounding the ex-contestants are far from over. While success parties and celebrations are happening across the city, old friendships are breaking down, and new arguments are grabbing headlines. One such clash that has caught everyone’s attention is the growing rift between former best friends Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal. Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Neelam and Tanya shared a close bond.

They were often seen supporting each other, confiding personal stories, and standing together during tough situations. However, soon after stepping out of the reality show, their friendship seems to have completely fallen apart. The first sign of trouble surfaced when Tanya Mittal unfollowed Neelam Giri on Instagram. This move shocked fans who had admired their strong friendship on the show. Social media users quickly noticed the unfollow and began speculating about what went wrong between the two.

Now, Neelam Giri has finally broken her silence and shared her side of the story. Neelam Giri recently appeared on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, where she spoke in detail about her fallout with Tanya Mittal. Reacting to Tanya unfollowing her, Neelam termed the act childish and said the situation could have been handled more maturely. Neelam revealed that after coming out of the house, she met Tanya at the Bigg Boss 19 finale, and everything seemed normal.

They spoke well and even discussed plans they had made inside the house to meet and hang out later. However, things suddenly changed after that. “I went back home and didn’t hear from her for a few days. I didn’t even have her number, so I didn’t know how to contact her,” Neelam shared. She added that she found out about the Instagram unfollow through a friend, which left her shocked and hurt.

Expressing her disappointment, Neelam said that instead of taking a step that would create misunderstandings, Tanya could have spoken to her directly. “We were friends, and I’m someone who listens and understands,” she said, recalling how she always paid attention to Tanya’s stories inside the house. Neelam also mentioned that during the initial days of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya would only confide in her and often asked her not to discuss things with other contestants like Amal or Shahbaz. According to Neelam, Tanya’s behavior changed completely after the show ended.