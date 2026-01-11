Ankita Lokhande Defends Mahhi Vij Amid Dating Rumours With Nadeem Nadz, Calls Out Online Negativity

TV actress Ankita Lokhande has come out strongly in support of her close friend Mahhi Vij after the latter was subjected to heavy trolling and speculation on social media. Mahhi found herself at the center of controversy after her name was linked with Nadim Nadj, just days after her divorce from actor Jay Bhanushali. The situation escalated so much that Mahhi eventually turned off the comments section on her social media posts.

Mahhi Vij

Ankita Lokhande Defended Mahhi Vij

Now, Ankita Lokhande has broken her silence and given a befitting reply to those spreading rumours and negativity. Recently, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially parted ways after years of marriage. Soon after the divorce, Mahhi shared a warm birthday post for Nadeem Nadz, calling him her best friend. What caught even more attention was their daughter Tara wishing Nadim on social media and addressing him as “My dear Abba.”

Mahhi Vij

Also Read: Neelam Giri Reacts to Fallout With Tanya Mittal After Bigg Boss, Calls Unfollowing On Instagram ‘Childish Act’

These posts quickly went viral and triggered dating rumours between Mahhi and Nadim. Many social media users began questioning Mahhi’s intentions, while others passed harsh judgments. The situation worsened when Mahhi disabled comments, which further fueled speculation. On January 11, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to defend Mahhi Vij and clarify the truth about her bond with Nadim Nadz. Sharing a long and emotional note, Ankita expressed her disappointment over people’s mindset and the way personal relationships are judged online.

Ankita Lokhande

“Today I want to say something. Not as a celebrity, but as a friend,” Ankita wrote, adding that she was deeply disturbed by the comments being made about Mahhi and Nadim. Setting the record straight, Ankita revealed that there is nothing romantic between Mahhi and Nadeem. She clarified that Nadim has always been a father figure not just to Mahhi, but also to Jay Bhanushali and their daughter Tara.

Ankita Lokhande

“I know Mahhi, Nadim, and Jay very well. I want to say this clearly, Nadim has always been like a father figure to Mahhi and Jay, and also to Tara. That’s all. Nothing more,” Ankita stated firmly. Ankita further emphasized that some relationships are built on years of love, trust, and respect, and outsiders have no right to judge them based on social media posts. She praised Nadim for always standing by people during difficult times and shared that he had supported her as well. “My respect for him is immense,” she wrote, adding that Mahhi and Jay are doing a great job as parents despite their separation.