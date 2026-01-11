Nupur Sanon Finally Got Married To Stebin Ben in a Dreamy Udaipur Wedding, Kriti Sanon’s Close Friends Attend

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, has officially begun a new chapter of her life. Nupur tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and popular singer Stebin Ben in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. According to close sources, the couple had a Christian wedding last Saturday, surrounded by close friends and family members. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations took place at the luxurious Fairmont Palace in Udaipur.

The couple opted for a private yet elegant affair, keeping the celebrations away from excessive media glare. After the wedding ceremony, a stylish cocktail party was also hosted for the guests at the same venue. The wedding décor added to the charm of the celebrations. The entire venue was adorned with white flowers, creating a serene and classy ambiance. Several areas featured grand pink floral decorations, giving the wedding a dreamy and romantic vibe.

Several film and television personalities were present to bless the newlyweds. Among them were Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who shared glimpses from the wedding venue on their Instagram Stories. Disha Patani stunned in a navy blue gown, while Mouni Roy looked elegant in a sky blue outfit. Their posts offered fans a sneak peek into the royal Udaipur setting and the glamorous wedding atmosphere.

Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also marked his presence at the wedding. He shared a picture posing with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik. Kriti Sanon has recently collaborated with both filmmakers, making the moment even more special for fans. Although Kriti Sanon herself kept a low profile on social media regarding the wedding, her close circle’s presence highlighted how personal and heartfelt the celebration was.

According to media reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have been dating since 2023. Their relationship remained relatively private, with occasional appearances and subtle hints on social media. On January 3, 2026, Stebin Ben proposed to Nupur with a ring, making their relationship official. Just a week later, on January 10, the couple sealed their love by getting married, turning their fairytale romance into reality.