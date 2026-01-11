From Stammering and Scoliosis to Becoming Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan’s Life Was Full of Challenges

Hrithik Roshan, often hailed as Bollywood’s ‘Greek God,’ is admired worldwide for his striking looks, flawless dancing, powerful acting, and chiselled physique. With millions of fans across generations, Hrithik represents perfection on screen. Despite being born into a renowned film family, Hrithik Roshan’s life was far from easy. He battled severe challenges during his childhood that shaped him into the resilient person he is today. One of his biggest struggles was a stammering problem that made even basic communication extremely difficult.

Hrithik Roshan’s Childhood Struggles

Hrithik has openly spoken about how his stammer affected his confidence. Speaking simple words felt like a nightmare, and there were moments when he would lock himself inside a bathroom or closet out of fear and embarrassment. Being mocked during school further added to his emotional struggle, something that often leaves a lasting impact on children. His determination to overcome stammering led him to adopt a disciplined routine. He developed the habit of reading newspapers daily in Hindi, English, and Urdu. This constant practice gradually improved his speech and pronunciation.

Hrithik Roshan was born on January 10, 1974, in Mumbai. His father, Rakesh Roshan, is a celebrated filmmaker, while his mother, Pinky Roshan, is a homemaker. His grandfather, Roshanlal Nagrath, was a legendary music composer, and his uncle, Rajesh Roshan, is also a well-known name in the music industry. As if stammering wasn’t enough, Hrithik faced another major setback at the age of 21 when he was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves abnormally from side to side. This serious illness caused back pain and posed potential risks of breathing complications.

Doctors warned Hrithik that choosing acting as a profession could result in lifelong disability. They even stated that due to his spinal condition, he would never be able to build a strong physique. For someone dreaming of becoming a Bollywood actor, this diagnosis felt devastating. Once again, Hrithik refused to give up. He immersed himself in research about scoliosis, followed rigorous physiotherapy, and committed himself fully to recovery.

At the time, he was extremely skinny, and building muscle seemed impossible. Yet, through discipline, patience, and sheer willpower, Hrithik overcame his condition. Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan wanted Hrithik to focus on academics and pursue higher education abroad. Hrithik even received a scholarship offer from a prestigious university in the United States. However, his passion for acting and cinema was deeply rooted from childhood, and he chose to follow his heart instead.