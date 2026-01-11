Mahhi Vij’s Emotional Birthday Post for Best Friend Nadim Sparks Buzz After Separation From Jay Bhanushali

After her separation from Jay Bhanushali, popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has been making headlines for her strong and unapologetic presence on social media. From responding to critics to openly expressing her emotions, Mahhi is clearly living life on her own terms. Now, she has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with a heartfelt birthday wish for her closest friend, Nadim.

Mahhi Vij Shares Emotional Birthday Note

Mahhi Vij recently took to social media to wish Nadim a happy birthday with a deeply emotional post. Along with red heart emojis and a clear “I love you,” the actress shared a photo of herself feeding cake to Nadim. Notably, Mahhi disabled the comments section on the post, seemingly to avoid trolls and unnecessary speculation amid ongoing discussions about her personal life.

In her long and touching caption, Mahhi poured her heart out, describing Nadeem as someone she chose with all her heart. She wrote that he understands her even when she doesn’t speak and supports her not out of obligation, but out of genuine care. Calling him her family and forever companion, Mahhi expressed how safe she feels with him. She described Nadim not just as her best friend, but also as her support system, strength, and home.

Mahhi further opened up about the depth of their bond, writing that with Nadim, she can truly be herself, whether she is sad, happy, emotional, or feeling incomplete. She emphasized that he accepts her in every form and makes her feel deeply loved. The actress also candidly spoke about disagreements in their friendship, admitting that like any close relationship, they do fight and sometimes stop talking.

However, she highlighted that no matter how long the silence lasts, it always ends with them coming back together. According to Mahhi, both of them know that Nadim and Mahhi are one.” She praised him for holding her hand when she feels weak and believing in her when she forgets to believe in herself. Mahhi concluded by saying that his love has healed parts of her she didn’t even know were broken, calling him her heart, her home, and her family, today and always.