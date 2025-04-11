Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Owns 3 Storeyed Bunglow And A BMW Car With Other Valuables, Deets Inside

These days, Farah Khan is very much discussed among the fans for her vlogs that she shares on her Youtube channel. In these vlogs, Farah shares the cooking videos of celebrities of the industry. But through these videos, only Farah Khan didn’t got popularity but her cook, Dilip has also become famous. Farah, who is judging ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ with Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, is seen cooking with Dilip in every video of hers and also has a lot of fun in between.

Farah Khan With Her Cook Dilip

Farah’s cook Dilip is also no less quick-witted. Many times he blows Farah’s senses with his answers and sarcasm. Now you will also get shocked after knowing the net worth of Dilip. Let us tell you that, he started his journey on YouTube with his Farah Khan 10 months ago. Farah introduced Dilip to everyone in her vlog, and now he has become a star, and his fan following has also increased.

Dilip

Dilip now goes to different celebrities’ houses with Farah and cooks new dishes in their kitchen. People also like the bonding of both of them. Now Dilip has also shot with Shahrukh Khan, about which he and Farah told in one of their videos. Now when the duo went to actor Karan Wahi’s house, Farah casually asked Dilip who is the next star with whom he will shoot, then Dilip immediately said, ‘With Shahrukh Khan sir.’

Dilip

Dilip told in the video that he currently has a BMW, which he drives. When Karan Wahi and Karan Patel asked which car he wanted, Dilip said, ‘Right now I am driving in BMW, but I want to buy an expensive car.’ After this, Farah told that Dilip also has a bungalow in the village and that too three-storeyed with 6 bedrooms. Let us tell you that Dilip is from Bihar and has a wife and two children, besides his parents, who live in the bungalow in the village.