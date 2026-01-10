Gautami Kapoor Opens Up on Rough Phase in Marriage With Ram Kapoor After Earning More Than Him

Actors Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor are often hailed as one of the most stable and ideal couples in the Indian television industry. Married for over 23 years, their relationship has stood the test of time. However, like many long-lasting marriages, theirs too went through a challenging phase, one that tested their bond, patience, and understanding. While Ram Kapoor has earlier spoken about the difficult period in their marriage, Gautami Kapoor has now candidly shared her side of the story, shedding light on a phase when their relationship almost lost its spark.

In a recent conversation, Gautami revealed that the most testing phase of their marriage came early on, when Ram Kapoor was unemployed for nearly two and a half years after their wedding. During this time, Gautami had returned to television and was the only earning member of the household. Recalling those days, she shared that while working on the TV show Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000, she was earning four times more than Ram, which significantly affected their relationship dynamics.

“The most difficult phase was when Ram was unemployed for several years. He couldn’t find work, and I returned to television. It’s very difficult for a man,” Gautami said. Gautami explained that Ram staying at home while she worked long hours took an emotional toll on both of them. She would leave home at 9 am and return around 10–11 pm, while Ram remained at home, waiting for the right career opportunity.

“He stayed at home for almost two and a half years, and it was very difficult for him. I could see his restlessness and anxiety,” she added. She admitted that at the time, it was difficult for her to fully understand what Ram was going through emotionally, as he was waiting for that one break that could revive his career. According to Gautami, this phase occurred before the birth of their children, and that’s when cracks began to appear in their relationship.

“I was completely cut off from home, and he was at home. I would come home, sleep, and leave again in the morning. There was no communication between us,” she said. She further admitted that the emotional connection between them had faded during this period. “That love between us had somehow disappeared because I was working and he was at home,” Gautami confessed.