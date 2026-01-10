Bharti Singh Returns to Work Days After Welcoming Second Son Kaju, Shares Health Update and Emotional Family Moments

Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh is once again winning hearts, not just with her humor, but also with her dedication as a mother and professional. Bharti became a mother for the second time on December 19, 2025, when she gave birth to a baby boy, lovingly named Kaju. Remarkably, just days after delivery, Bharti has already returned to work and resumed shooting for Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Bharti recently opened up about her journey in her latest vlog, where she spoke about her children’s health, her own recovery, and her excitement about being back on set. Bharti began her vlog by talking about her elder son Gola and his health. She revealed that after schools reopened following winter holidays, many children have been falling sick. “When Gola came back from school, I immediately took him to the doctor,” Bharti shared.

After medical tests, she decided to give him an antibiotic injection to prevent further complications. Bharti also advised other parents to remain alert and not ignore symptoms in children during seasonal changes. Giving an update on her own health and that of her newborn, Bharti reassured fans that both she and baby Kaju are healthy. Expressing her happiness about returning to work, she said, “I am very excited to be back on ‘Laughter Chefs 3’. I am perfectly fine and my son Kaju is also fine, so I can finally go back to the set and shoot properly. I am very happy about this.”

Her quick return to work once again highlights Bharti’s strong work ethic, something she has been known for throughout her career. Recently, a video of Bharti Singh went viral in which she was seen getting emotional while talking about her elder son. Bharti revealed that Gola suddenly started saying he wanted to leave home, which left her deeply affected.

“I don’t know why he suddenly started saying, ‘Pack my bag, I want to leave. I will leave you,’” Bharti said tearfully. She added that hearing such words from her child made her feel strange and emotional. “You shouldn’t say that, Lakshya. If you say that to Papa, he will also start crying. Don’t you like us? Then why do you say that you will leave home? Do you like it when your mother cries?” she shared, expressing a mother’s vulnerability.