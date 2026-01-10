Isha Malviya’s Goa Photos In White Gown Look Wins Hearts But Rocky Jaiswal’s Comment Steals the Show

Popular television actress Isha Malviya, who is currently winning hearts with her appearance in Laughter Chefs 3, is once again grabbing headlines, this time for her stunning vacation pictures. Known for her charming screen presence and bold fashion choices, Isha has shared a fresh set of photos from Goa, and fans simply can’t keep calm. Taking to Instagram, Isha Malviya shared six gorgeous pictures in a white off-shoulder gown, and her look instantly went viral.

Isha Malviya’s Photos Going Viral

With soft waves, minimal makeup, and a graceful yet seductive pose, the actress looked nothing less than a princess. Each picture showcased a different mood and style, proving yet again why Isha is considered a fashion favorite among young fans. The photos are from her recent Goa getaway, where she struck stylish poses in a serene setting, effortlessly blending elegance with glamour.

While sharing the pictures, Isha left the caption section open-ended and wrote, “Caption please.” This simple line invited a wave of hilarious, witty, and adorable comments from fans and celebrities alike. One of the most talked-about comments came from Rocky Jaiswal, husband of actress Hina Khan, who humorously pointed out Isha’s sitting posture. He wrote, “Sit with a backrest, Didi.”

His comment quickly caught attention and added a fun twist to the post. Fans, Celebs Shower Love on Isha Malviya. Within just 18 hours, Isha’s post received over 1.9 lakh likes. Celebrities like Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni also liked the pictures, showing their support. Fans filled the comment section with praise and playful remarks. Some teased her by linking her name with Elvish Yadav, her much-loved co-star from Laughter Chefs 3, while others joked about Goa vibes.

Many fans admired her beauty, calling her a diva. Comments included, “Wow. Absolutely a diva.” “The moon has finally appeared in the street after so many days” and “May no evil eye befall her.” Several users also praised Isha for her performance on Laughter Chefs 3, where her chemistry with Elvish Yadav is being widely appreciated. Isha Malviya rose to massive popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 17, where her personal life made headlines.