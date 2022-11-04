Amber Heard Deleted Her Account From Twitter As Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk Took Over Twitter!!

Elon Musk has become the new CEO of Twitter by purchasing it for $ 44 billion. Ever since becoming the CEO, Elon has been in the headlines and has been making many changes in the Twitter office. At the same time, in the midst of all this, Elon’s ex -girlfriend Hollywood actress Amber Heard has come into the limelight by deleting her Twitter account. It is to be known that earlier Amber Heard was also in the discussion about the defamation case against Johnny Depp, which she had lost.

Amber And Elon

Actually, a picture of Amber Heard’s deleted Twitter account has been shared on Twitter. This deleted account screenshot was captioned, “Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter”. Twitter users are fiercely reacting to this. One user wrote, ‘It is good that she is taking care of herself’, then the other wrote, ‘Ex boyfriend Elon asked her to remove it.’ At the same time, another wrote, “She doesn’t have money for the blue tick.” Similarly, people are speculating about Amber’s Twitter account deleting, but the correct information about it has not been revealed yet.

Amber Deleted Twitter Account

Let me tell you that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2010 during the shooting of ‘The Rum Diaries’. After this, both of them got married in 2015 and separated after a year and they divorced in 2017. After separating from Johnny, Amber started dating Elon and in 2016 the relationship between the two made a lot of headlines. However, the relationship between the two lasted for a year and they got separated. But in 2018, there were reports of the two coming together again and they again broke up after being in a relationship for a few months.