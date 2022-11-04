Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa Of Having Affair With Karan Mehra; Says, “Had No Clue, Will Never Forgive Her”

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s relationship with spouse Charu Asopa has turned bitter over again with the duo making shocking allegations about each different.

Estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have headed towards splitsville all over again. In another unpleasant spat, the previous has now accused his wife of being dishonest to him with television actor Karan Mehra.

Recently, Charu Asopa discovered in an interview that Rajeev Sen cheated on her at the same time as she became pregnant. Rajeev has now spread out approximately all the allegations in opposition to him and stated that the comments are faux.

In an interview with Hindustan times, Rajeev Sen spoke about Charu Asopa gambling the ‘victim card’. “She has surely lost her mind and all my appreciation for her as a man or woman. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has long passed out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than I did, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I’m able to by no means forgive her for this torture and humiliation,” the actor stated.

Rajeev also stated voice notes were despatched to him with the aid of Charu Asopa’s mom, Neelam. He delivered that the voice is aware of disclosed information about Charu’s romance with Karan Mehra.

“She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a society we stay in. I simplest came to realize about Karan through her mom’s voice word. I had no clue what was taking place between them,” Rajeev delivered in the interview with Hindustan times.

Rajeev Sen accused Charu Asopa of being insecure now not simply with him, but in her beyond relationships as well. “I’m human. I’m sure I may want to get indignant, all of us do but anger is one component, the person that provokes you to get irritated is a long way greater risky,” the actor introduced.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019. But soon, rumours of all no longer going nicely among the two started out doing the rounds. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev welcomed their first baby, daughter Ziana collectively.