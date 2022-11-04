After Ranveer Singh & Hrithik Roshan; Yash In Brahmastra 2 Refuses To Play Dev

To begin with, who is this Dev person? is the question that has been on the minds of moviegoers and professionals alike for the past few weeks following the release of Brahmastra. Bollywood Hungama broke the news to our readers first that Ayan Mukerji wanted either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh to play the lead part in Brahmastra 2, but both actors turned down the offer. While Hrithik had trouble finding a date, Ranveer just wasn’t interested in joining the franchise.

The newest rumour is that Brahmastra has also approached South Superstar Yash for playing the lead. The actor met with Ayan and Karan thrice but still decided against doing the role. “He didn’t think it was a good idea to release this movie so soon after KGF 2. It’s a straightforward explanation, and it’s the only valid one for declining the offer. Instead of joining someone else’s brand by having children, he yearned to have a greater impact “according to Bollywood Hungama’s source.

By casting a South Indian actor in Brahmastra, the film’s producers are hoping to broaden the appeal of their production over the entirety of India. According to a source close to the situation, Ayan and Karan are anxious to bring on board a well-known actor or actress from South Africa.

“They are presently working to cut down the number of possible Southern performers on their roster. It would be an interesting turn of events to discover whether or not somebody steps forward to play the role of Dev “Our source continued to elaborate on this point more for us.

In the meanwhile, the production of Brahmastra 2 is set to start in 2023, and it is expected to be completed in a whirlwind before it is released in theatres in 2025.