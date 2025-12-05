Ameesha Patel Responds to Jaya Bachchan’s Paparazzi Comments with Grace and Humor, Read To Know More

Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament (MP) Jaya Bachchan recently made headlines when she revealed the bitter truth about her complicated relationship with the paparazzi. In a candid interview, she expressed her frustration with the media’s intrusive behavior, calling out photographers for their comments and actions. Her strong words sparked a heated debate, especially within the Bollywood circle.

However, one actress has now responded to Jaya Bachchan’s remarks, Ameesha Patel, in her signature style, responded with grace and humor when asked about the controversy. The incident took place when Ameesha Patel was spotted outside a popular venue, looking absolutely stunning in a dazzling off-shoulder gown. As she posed for the paparazzi, the photographers jokingly referred to her as Jaya Bachchan, likely due to her striking resemblance to the veteran actress.

To everyone’s amusement, Ameesha responded with a playful smile, saying, “Where is my Amitabh Bachchan?” Her witty comeback left the photographers laughing, lightening the mood. However, when asked about Jaya Bachchan’s recent comments about the paparazzi, Ameesha didn’t shy away from sharing her thoughts. With her characteristic charm, Ameesha offered a refreshing perspective on the matter.

In her response to the ongoing controversy surrounding Jaya Bachchan’s remarks, Ameesha Patel took a diplomatic approach. She stated, “Everyone has their own opinion. And she has every right to her own opinion. But I love you all very much. I love the media. You guys work very hard and you’re all very nice.” Her comments were met with warmth, and her down-to-earth attitude won over many who witnessed the interaction. Ameesha’s remarks came after Jaya Bachchan’s controversial appearance on the “We the Women” program, where she made a scathing statement about the paparazzi.