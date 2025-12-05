Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Getting Married To Afghan Cricketer Aftab Alam In February 2026, Revealed Sources

Arshi Khan, the actress who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 11, is making headlines once again, not for her career, but for her personal life. Recently, rumors have surfaced that the actress is in a serious relationship with Afghan cricketer Aftab Alam, and the two are reportedly planning to tie the knot in February 2026. While Arshi has often been in the spotlight for her relationships, it seems she has now found her true love.

According to a media report, Arshi Khan and Aftab Alam have been dating for a significant amount of time and are now planning to take their relationship to the next level. Sources close to the couple claim that the two are planning to marry in February 2026. However, neither Arshi Khan nor Aftab Alam has confirmed these reports or made any public statements regarding their relationship. An insider close to the couple shared, “Arshi and Aftab have been dating each other for a long time. They are planning to take their relationship forward by getting married. If everything goes well, they might tie the knot in February 2026.”

Though both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the news has been creating a buzz in the media and among fans. This isn’t the first time Arshi Khan’s love life has been the subject of speculation. Over the years, her name has been linked with several individuals, both from the entertainment world and beyond. Arshi’s name was often associated with dancer Ishaan Masih, with several videos of the two together raising eyebrows.

However, in 2022, Arshi Khan clarified these rumors, stating that she was not romantically involved with Ishaan. She revealed in an interview that she was actually dating a businessman at that time, who was not part of the entertainment industry. She said, “He is not a part of my industry. He is a businessman. However, I don’t want to make my relationship public. This is my private life.” Arshi further explained that after her appearance on Bigg Boss, she had decided to keep her relationships and personal life private to avoid unnecessary scrutiny.