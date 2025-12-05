Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Anjali Arora and Naresh Vijay Krishna Lash Out At Indigo Over Flight Chaos

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, left thousands of passengers stranded on December 4, after cancelling nearly 550 flights nationwide. The disruption triggered chaos across major airports, impacting not only common travelers but also several celebrities who took to social media to express their frustration and financial losses. According to reports, cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad saw around 191 cancellations, causing severe inconvenience to passengers. Among the affected were TV stars Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Anjali Arora, along with Telugu actor Naresh Vijay Krishna, who is also Mahesh Babu’s step-brother.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma Pays ₹54,000 for a Domestic Ticket

Nia Sharma slammed IndiGo on Instagram, sharing a video from the airport and describing the chaos. She wrote, “It’s been a very chaotic day at the airport. People are stranded. I just got the most expensive domestic flight ticket and still don’t know if I’ll reach my destination.” Nia revealed that her team of four had to travel on three separate flights due to a lack of available tickets.

Rahul Vaidya

Posting a photo of her boarding pass priced at ₹54,000, she added, “This is a domestic trip. Thank you to the friend who got me on this flight. Now I hope you all reach too. Otherwise, what will I do without my hair, makeup, and clothes?” Rahul Vaidya also highlighted the massive financial hit he suffered due to cancellations. Without naming the airline, he shared, “One of the worst days to fly.” With a show scheduled in Kolkata later that night, Rahul posted an image holding multiple boarding passes, revealing he had to spend ₹4.2 lakh trying to reach his event on time.

Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni expressed outrage on X, taking a direct dig at IndiGo and the aviation sector, “It’s high time India had another domestic airline. Indigo has ruined the entire country. Other airlines have tripled their prices. What a thieving aviation industry we have. Unbelievable!” Influencer Anjali Arora described her experience as “the worst ever.” She said she was at Mumbai airport from 1:30 AM and reached Delhi only by 7 PM. Slamming IndiGo for misinformation, she said, “Indigo is making fools of you. If they say your flight is delayed, it’s actually cancelled. They’ll tell you one hour, two hours, and the display board will show ‘on time’. Don’t believe it. If you find another airline, book it and go home.”