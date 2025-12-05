First Glimpse of Vrindavan Storyteller Indresh Upadhyay’s Wife Shipra Surfaced On Social Media From Lavish Wedding Celebrations

The wedding of Vrindavan’s renowned storyteller Indresh Upadhyay and his bride-to-be Shipra has officially kicked off with a series of colorful and joyous pre-wedding ceremonies. Pictures of Shipra, the bride, have surfaced for the first time, capturing the couple’s magical journey as they begin their wedding festivities. Held at the five-star Taj Amer hotel in Jaipur, the celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular, with several rituals taking place over the past few days.

Indresh Upadhyay

Indresh Upadhyay’s Wedding Kicked Off

The celebrations began on Thursday with the Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies, both brimming with joy and traditional charm. The bride-to-be Shipra applied henna on Indresh Upadhyay’s hands during the Mehndi ceremony, symbolizing the beginning of their journey together. The Haldi ceremony, a much-anticipated pre-wedding tradition, followed, with close family members participating in the rituals, blessing the couple with their love and well wishes.

Indresh Upadhyay

Also Read: Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa Celebrate Second Baby Shower With TV Celebrities, Check The Pictures Inside

After the Haldi and Mehndi, the wedding festivities reached a significant milestone with the Lagan ceremony, which was a joyous occasion for both families. This marked the formal beginning of the union between Indresh and Shipra, a moment filled with deep emotions and excitement. The evening saw the grand Sangeet ceremony, where the couple and their loved ones danced to celebrate their union. Indresh Upadhyay’s parents also joined in the celebrations, displaying their dance moves and spreading cheer.

Shipra

The highlight of the evening came when Bollywood singer B Praak took to the stage, dancing enthusiastically and adding a touch of glamour to the festivities. His performance brought an extra dose of excitement, setting the tone for the rest of the wedding celebrations. On December 5th, the wedding continues with the Sehra Bandi ceremony, scheduled to take place at 8:30 AM at the Taj Amer hotel. Following this, the wedding procession will depart for the venue. The wedding vows and other rituals will be performed at 10:30 AM at the scenic Jaigarh Lawn, where the couple will officially become husband and wife.