Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa Celebrate Second Baby Shower With TV Celebrities, Check The Pictures Inside

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to welcome their second child, and the couple recently hosted a grand baby shower that turned into a star-studded affair. Several well-known personalities from the television industry arrived to bless the parents-to-be, and photos from the celebration are now going viral across social media. Bharti and Harsh, who had earlier announced their pregnancy through their vlog, expressed immense happiness about expanding their family.

Their announcement was instantly loved by fans, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from all corners of the entertainment world. The latest baby shower marks the second celebration for Bharti, as her close friends had surprised her with a private shower just a few days earlier. Many popular celebrities attended the baby shower to celebrate the couple’s joyous moment. Rubina Dilaik arrived with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina, who recently shared screen space with Bharti in Laughter Chefs 2, was all smiles as she joined the festivities.

Filmmaker Farah Khan was one of the earliest guests to arrive and was seen mingling warmly with the attendees. TV favorites Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the celebration as well, keeping their looks casual and vibrant. Actor Arjun Bijlani attended with his wife, adding to the glam factor of the event. Inside photos continued to surface online, giving fans a closer look at the fun-filled gathering.

Several heart-melting pictures from the baby shower quickly went viral. A sweet photo of Bharti Singh and Reem Shaikh caught everyone’s attention, with fans calling it “absolutely adorable.” Another cute snapshot featuring Debina Bonnerjee and Tejasswi Prakash also made waves online. One of the highlights was Harsh Limbachiyaa and their son Gola twinning in coordinated outfits, making the moment even more special for the family.